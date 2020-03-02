Vivo APEX 2020: Is This The Beginning Of The End For The Charging Port?

Vivo has unveiled the third generation of its APEX concept smartphone, the Vivo APEX 2020. The APEX 2020 builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies, while also showcases Vivo’s continuing pursuit of aesthetics. Let’s take a look at the specs, shall we?
Specifications and Features
|
Version
|
APEX 2020
|
CPU
|SDM865+SDX55
|Ram
|12GB
|
Internal Storage
|
256GB
|
Display
|
120° FullView Edgeless Display
|
LCM
|
6.45–Inch Flexible Display that Bends at an Angle of 120°
|
Screen Resolution
|
2330*1080
|
Camera
|
Front: 16MP In-Display RGB
Main Camera: 16MP 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom + 48MP Gimbal
|
OS
|
Android 10.0
|
Charging
|
Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W (TBC)
|
Buttons
|
Pressure-sensing Power Button, No Volume Rocker (Volume can be adjusted through the pop-up menu)
|
Weight
|
169g
|
Dimension
|
157.25×66.2×8.8mm
|
Others
|
3rd Generation Exciters
|
Colors
|
Black/White
Comments