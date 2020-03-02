MobileSmartphones

Vivo APEX 2020: Is This The Beginning Of The End For The Charging Port?

Only time will tell.
Anfernee Onamu  By
0
Vivo APEX 2020

Vivo has unveiled the third generation of its APEX concept smartphone, the Vivo APEX 2020. The APEX 2020 builds on the success of its previous generations to feature more cutting-edge technologies, while also showcases Vivo’s continuing pursuit of aesthetics. Let’s take a look at the specs, shall we?

Specifications and Features                                                             

Version 
APEX 2020 
CPU 
 SDM865+SDX55 
Ram 12GB
Internal Storage 
256GB 
Display 
120° FullView Edgeless Display 
LCM 
6.45Inch Flexible Display that Bends at an Angle of 120° 
Screen Resolution 
2330*1080 
Camera 
Front: 16MP In-Display RGB 
Main Camera16MP 5x-7.5x Continuous Optical Zoom + 48MP Gimbal 
OS 
Android 10.0 
Charging 
Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W (TBC) 
Buttons 
Pressure-sensing Power Button, No Volume Rocker (Volume can be adjusted through the pop-up menu) 
Weight 
169g 
Dimension 
157.25×66.2×8.8mm 
Others 
3rd Generation Exciters  
Colors 
Black/White 
 
This phone comes ready for the futuristic battle. It is a concept phone and we can only hope that it comes to see the light of day. With that said, here are three things stand out for me on this phone. The 120 degree display screen, the stable cameras and the superfast wireless charging.

Vivo Apex 2020: The Phone Without Edges

 

Right off the bat, the most prominent feature one will notice on the Vivo Apex 2020 is its display.APEX 2020 has a 120° FullView Edgeless Display that removes side edges and bezels from the front view. Vivo has achieved this in pursuit of a truly FullView Display and Super Unibody design.

The screen is wrapped in a 6.45-inch curved display that bends at an angle of up to 120° on both sides. This helps remove side edges and bezels from the front view and results in an ultra bezel-less display.

Vivo Apex Screen

Alongside the under-display, there’s an ‘invisible’ selfie camera that allows Vivo to offer a completely immersive viewing experience. The notch on the top and the chin on the bottom are barely noticeable while the sides are wrapped by the display. It also means that the company has achieved a very high screen to body ratio.

Also Read:  The Vivo Y19 Has a 5000mAh Battery That You Can Use As a Powerbank

Well for starters this display looks beautiful in my opinion. Think of it as one of those infinity pools that just seamlessly go on without ‘having an end.’ However, the more I think about it the lesser it makes sense. I mean it’s fantastic and all but what happens when you drop it? What kind f case do you get this pone? How many times do you even use the side of your screen? It’s something to think about before getting this phone.

Cameras with Hella Stabilization

Vivo apex 2020 cameraAPEX 2020 comes with Continuous Optical Zoom, becoming the world’s first smartphone equipped with high-magnification continuous zoom. It can achieve continuous optical zoom under high magnifications between 5x-7.5x and produce images in high resolution and quality rather than filling focal lengths through digital magnification.

APEX 2020 is equipped with a “4-group lens combination” with two groups fixed and two groups movable, which achieves high-magnification continuous zoom and real-time focus at one time.

Vivo successfully embeds a gimbal-like structure into APEX 2020’s main camera after long-term technical development and multiple experiments. It achieves optical stabilization in the front-back and left-right inclined directions with enhanced performance. Lab tests demonstrate that compared to the traditional OIS system, its stabilization angle is 200% extended.

This feature greatly reduces the blurring caused by a shaky hand. Users can also enjoy videography with smoothness.

**Please note that the data is from the results of Vivo lab tests in an ideal environment.

There is No Charging Port on The Vivo APEX 2020!

Vivo Apex 2020 ChargeThe APEX 2020 has taken a leap of faith and features the revolutionary Vivo Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W. This, in theory, recharges a handset with a 2000mAh battery in only 20 minutes. That does sound insane but does that mean I’ll have to walk around with my charger everywhere? If I forget it then that’s that? The charging port is not something I’m ready to lose.

Also Read:  Vivo Smartphones To Launch in Kenya Soon

It’s odd to write about a phone that will never ship without seeing physical proof of its existence, but Vivo does at least have form for bringing concept features to life in actual products. My thoughts and prayers still go out to the struggling headphone jack and I’m not ready to lose the charging port. Dear smartphone companies, hear me out!

