Instagram is Down in a Number of Countries Across The World

At around 8 PM (EAT) February 20, 2020, Instagram users from different parts of the world started reporting that the image-sharing app was down.

Users were unable to share stories, reload their timelines or create new posts, according to various reports.

Interestingly, according to DownDectector, the Facebook-owned platform started experiencing intermittent issues as from 10 PM (EAT) but things escalated quickly as time went by.

As from going to press, IG seems to be working just fine in Kenya and surrounding countries but we will keep an eye out as the platform is known to fail one region after the other.

NOTE: We are working to determine which countries are affected and we shall update information streams in.