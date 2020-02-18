Kenya Government Says SWVL is Operating in Nairobi Illegally

Last year November, SWVL was temporarily banned from Kenyan roads following an order by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) after the governmental body found that the mass transit company was not duly licensed to operate in the country.

It’s not just SWVL, this fight against what locals are calling digital matatus pushed Little Shuttle out of the business.

In a renewed fight, the NTSA has written to the Police, asking them to impound SWVl vehicles for operating without proper licensing, mainly resulting from the choice of routes.