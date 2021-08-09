How To Invest in The NSE Using Safaricom Bonga Points

Safaricom and Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) have today announced a partnership to enable Kenyans to invest in stocks using accrued Bonga points.

This new service is now available to all Safaricom customers, who can redeem their points through licensed Trading Participants, with ten already activated. These include NCBA Capital, Faida Investment Bank, AIB-AXYS, ABC Capital, Old Mutual Securities, Kingdom Securities, Suntra Investments, Francis Drummond & Company, Dyer & Blair Investments and Sterling Capital LTD. Safaricom promises that more firms will join over time.

“As we focus on the next phase of our journey to go beyond, our aim is to continue transforming the lives of our customers by delivering a wide range of products and services that align with their needs. Through this partnership with NSE, we seek to give our customers more value and utility for their Bonga Points while creating more avenues for driving economic empowerment,” said Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive Officer, Safaricom.

How To Invest Using Safaricom Bonga Points

Customers can now redeem their points at a rate of KES 1 for every 5 points. To invest, all you have to do is:

Dial *126#. Select 1: Lipa na Bonga. Select 2: Pay Bill Key in the Trading Participant’s paybill number. Enter their CDSC (Central Depository and Settlement Corporation) account number followed by the amount and confirm.

You can also do this via the MySafaricom app.

“Through this initiative, we intend to unlock more investment opportunities to investors using convenient and innovative solutions. The partnership resonates with our resolve to connect capital with opportunities as anchored in the NSE 2020-2024 strategic plan. It further provides an avenue for retail investors to participate in the NSE and is coming on the backdrop of the stock market’s recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive Officer, Nairobi Securities Exchange.