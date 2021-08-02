Safaricom Increases Skiza Revenue Share For Artistes By 33%

Artists and content creators in Kenya are set to face some relief as Safaricom increases Skiza revenue share for artists and content creators by 33%. Following the move, more than 20,000 artistes are set to benefit from increased earnings of 40% from all their tunes on the platform.

“We launched Skiza in 2009 as an avenue to connect content-creators to their fans and it has since grown to become the preferred mobile entertainment service for more than 9 million Kenyans. Our decision to increase artist and content-creators revenue share by 33% will act as a further boost to the creative industry to support talent growth and sustainability,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The increase in revenue share will be effective for all content on the platform from 1st July 2021. This will apply to both music and non-music tones.

This move by the telco comes at a time when the Kenyan entertainment industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Safaricom, the Skiza service has also been affected by reduced customer spending in the face of the pandemic.

The company adds that the measure is part of its long-term commitment to the support and growth of the entertainment industry in Kenya through innovation.

This follows the recent launch of Baze, a digital video platform designed to connect content creators and smartphone users. Like Skiza, Baze also helps content creators generate earnings by taking a revenue share on customer subscriptions. This is by making it cheap enough for Kenyans but still making it able to monetise for the creators.