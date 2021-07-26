How To Watch The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Online

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are underway as more than 200 teams take on each other on the numerous field and track events for the three coveted medals, gold, silver and bronze. This event always feels very personal and important particularly to Kenyans who have seen various iconic athletes take on the world on the track races. So, there will be millions of people across the country who will want to catch some of the action from anywhere. Luckily, there are various streaming platforms that are currently airing the various games whether it’s for free or at a fee. Here are some of them:

DStv Now

Multichoice has been trying to move beyond the infamous “decoder first” policy and this was basically the first step. DStv Now is a mobile streaming service that subscribers can use while on the go.

Unfortunately, to have this service working for you, you must have an account with the pay-TV service of the same name. This then ends up locking you in and forcing you to own a decoder, whose viewing packages aren’t cheap at all.

But if you feel you have to own one, there is no pain in going for it.

Showmax

Users of the Multichoice-owned streaming service Showmax were treated to the news of full coverage of all the games on the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Airing straight from Supersport, these games will be available to all premium users of the service. This will be exclusive to those subscribed to Showmax Pro and Showmax Pro Mobile.

Showmax Pro Mobile costs you KES 1050 per month but is only limited to your smartphone. The Pro option will make you spend KES 2,100 quality letting you use two devices simultaneously.

Illegal Sites

There is no doubt that there are some of us who would rather go for free streaming sites. So, some of the sites that you can use include:

Totalsportek.com

sports24.stream

Kodi

Mobro

Disclaimer: You will have to be really careful when using these sites by making sure the device you use is as secure as possible. Moreover, these sites will have you being redirected to a lot of ad sites which can get you annoyed.

Either way, happy streaming.