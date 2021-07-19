In 2019 Samsung released about 30 smartphones. This is not including the M and J series. They’ve really stepped up their game. The most popular would have to be the A-series, Galaxy and Note Series. Then within these categories, there’s the ‘e’ series, ‘s’ series, plus series and the lite series. I mean that’s a lot of phones. Here’s a compiled list of the Samsung phones and their prices.

Competition

Based on the competition rising in the smartphone market, Samsung has seen it best to cover all the bases. They have smartphones for each category. The Samsung prices range from KES 13,000 to KES 225,000 with the Galaxy fold. There have been variants of the standard Galaxy phones for almost as long as Samsung has been making premium smartphones, going back to 2013’s Galaxy S4 Active. Since then, we’ve had Plus variants, Zoom variants, Edge variants, Edge Plus variants, and more.

Samsung Phones & Their Prices

Budget Smartphones

This list contains the budget smartphones Samsung released last year. Mainly focusing on the A-series, ranging from 10-25K. (PRICE IN KES)

A3: 9,000

A02S : 13000

A10s – 13,ooo

A10 – 13,000

A11: 13.000

A12 – 17,000

A21: 21,000

A30s – 22,000

A40 – 22,000

Mid-Range Smartphones

This list has midrange smartphones, ranging from 26-45k.

A50 – 27,000

A50s – 26,000

A51 – 29,000

A52 -44,000

A70 – 33,000

A71 – 41,000

A72 – 54,000

A80 – 41,000

Galaxy S8+ – 41,000

Galaxy Note 8 – 44,000

Samsung S10 Lite – 48,000

Flagship Smartphones

This is a compiled list of flagships from Samsung, ranging from 50-200k.

A90 – 79,000

Galaxy S9 – 51,000

Galaxy Note 9 – 80,000

Galaxy S10e – 48,000

Galaxy S10 – 65,000

Galaxy S10+ – 65,000

Galaxy Note 10 Lite- 50,000

Galaxy Note 10 – 60,000

Galaxy Note 10+ – 76,000

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – 103,000

Galaxy S20 – 72,500 – 87,000

Galaxy S20FE – 50,000

Galaxy S20 Ultra – 112,000

Galaxy S21 – 91,000

Galaxy S21Plus – 102,000

Galaxy S21 Ultra – 139,000

Samsung Z-Flip – 107,000

Galaxy Fold – 200,000

Galaxy Z Fold 2: 185,000

The prices might differ depending on where you buy them and the capacity in terms of storage** This list will be continuously updated as and when Samsung add to their list of smartphones.**