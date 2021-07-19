In 2019 Samsung released about 30 smartphones. This is not including the M and J series. They’ve really stepped up their game. The most popular would have to be the A-series, Galaxy and Note Series. Then within these categories, there’s the ‘e’ series, ‘s’ series, plus series and the lite series. I mean that’s a lot of phones. Here’s a compiled list of the Samsung phones and their prices.
Based on the competition rising in the smartphone market, Samsung has seen it best to cover all the bases. They have smartphones for each category. The Samsung prices range from KES 13,000 to KES 225,000 with the Galaxy fold. There have been variants of the standard Galaxy phones for almost as long as Samsung has been making premium smartphones, going back to 2013’s Galaxy S4 Active. Since then, we’ve had Plus variants, Zoom variants, Edge variants, Edge Plus variants, and more.
Samsung Phones & Their Prices
Budget Smartphones
This list contains the budget smartphones Samsung released last year. Mainly focusing on the A-series, ranging from 10-25K. (PRICE IN KES)
- A3: 9,000
- A02S : 13000
- A10s – 13,ooo
- A10 – 13,000
- A11: 13.000
- A12 – 17,000
- A21: 21,000
- A30s – 22,000
- A40 – 22,000
Mid-Range Smartphones
This list has midrange smartphones, ranging from 26-45k.
- A50 – 27,000
- A50s – 26,000
- A51 – 29,000
- A52 -44,000
- A70 – 33,000
- A71 – 41,000
- A72 – 54,000
- A80 – 41,000
- Galaxy S8+ – 41,000
- Galaxy Note 8 – 44,000
- Samsung S10 Lite – 48,000
Flagship Smartphones
This is a compiled list of flagships from Samsung, ranging from 50-200k.
- A90 – 79,000
- Galaxy S9 – 51,000
- Galaxy Note 9 – 80,000
- Galaxy S10e – 48,000
- Galaxy S10 – 65,000
- Galaxy S10+ – 65,000
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite- 50,000
- Galaxy Note 10 – 60,000
- Galaxy Note 10+ – 76,000
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – 103,000
- Galaxy S20 – 72,500 – 87,000
- Galaxy S20FE – 50,000
- Galaxy S20 Ultra – 112,000
- Galaxy S21 – 91,000
- Galaxy S21Plus – 102,000
- Galaxy S21 Ultra – 139,000
- Samsung Z-Flip – 107,000
- Galaxy Fold – 200,000
- Galaxy Z Fold 2: 185,000
The prices might differ depending on where you buy them and the capacity in terms of storage** This list will be continuously updated as and when Samsung add to their list of smartphones.**
