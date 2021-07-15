How To Buy Airtel Credit Via MPesa for Prepaid and Postpaid Users

Buying airtime has always been a necessity since time immemorial and now we can do it without having to go to the shops. Now with Airtel picking up its strides in the telco community, some of us want to have our cakes and eat it. Well, now you can. Enjoy both MPesa services and Airtel services when buying credit.

Buy Airtel Credit Using MPESA

Go to the M-Pesa Menu Select Pay Bill Enter Business No. 220220 Enter Account No. AIRTXXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your Airtel Mobile number) Enter the Amount Enter your M-Pesa PIN then send

Buy Postpaid Using MPESA

Go to the M-Pesa Menu Select Pay Bill Enter Business No. 220220 Enter Account No. AIRPXXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your Airtel Mobile number) Enter the Amount Enter your M-Pesa PIN then send

Buy Prepaid Airtime Using Airtel Money

Go to the Airtel Money Menu Select Make payments Select Pay Bill then Other Under business name enter pesapal Enter Amount Enter your Airtel Money PIN Under Reference enter AIRTXXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your Airtel Mobile number)

Using Postpaid Airtime Airtel Money

Go to the Airtel Money Menu Select Make payments Select Pay Bill then Other Under business name enter pesapal Enter Amount Enter your Airtel Money PIN Under Reference enter AIRTXXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is your Airtel Mobile number)

Buy Airtime Credit or Debit Card

To use Visa and MasterCard and other payment services such as Mobile banking go to the online portal at airtelairtime.com/prepaid