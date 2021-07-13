Huawei Band 6 Series is Now Available For Pre-Order at KES 7,000

Huawei Mobile Kenya has now rolled out Huawei Band 6 series pre-orders in all its retail stores across the country. Customers can now get to pre-order the Band 6 series at KES 6,999 bundled up with a free Bluetooth headset.

The Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47-inch FullView display to give users a better experience with the software. This is then powered by a battery that Huawei says lasts for 14 days which would be more than enough for anyone.

The device also packs various fitness and health features such as BPM, sleep, SpO2 (blood oxygen level) as well as stress monitoring. Users will have over 96 workout modes and will also be able to connect the Band 6 to their smartphones to really any notifications or incoming calls.

Speaking of the Huawei Band 6, Country Head Jim Zhujie, said, “ With its light and comfortable wearing experience as well as its rich and practical functions, smart bands have been winning the hearts of consumers for years. Huawei’s smart bands stand out from other brands for their professional features in the field of sports and health.”

“In 2019, Huawei launched the Huawei Band 4, with a dazzling display that gave users a better interactive experience. It also featured a wealth of sports and health functions to help people experience the unique charm of the Hauwei Band Series. The Huawei Band Series has been upgraded once again and the next generation – Huawei Band 6 is now available. The new generation brings a Full View design and a 14-day long battery life, as well as a comprehensive package of Huawei’s professional sports and health features.”