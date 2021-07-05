Huawei Band 6 With Bezel-less Display Set To Launch in Kenya

Huawei Mobile Kenya has announced its plans to launch its latest fitness band/smartwatch the Huawei Band 6 in the Kenyan market. This comes at a time when the market has seen a growing interest in smart wearables with fitness bands and smartwatches on the forefront. The budget accessory is set to be available for pre-order on 12th July and will officially go on sale on 22nd July in all retail stores across the country.

The Huawei Band 6 features a 1.47-inch FullView display with a bezel-less design in order to give users a better experience with the software. This is then powered by a battery that Huawei says lasts for 14 days which would be more than enough for anyone.

The device also packs various fitness and health features such as BPM, sleep, SpO2 (blood oxygen level) as well as stress monitoring. Users will have over 96 workout modes and will also be able to connect the Band 6 to their smartphones to really any notifications or incoming calls.

Speaking of the soon to be launched Huawei Band 6, Country Head Jim Zhujie, said, “ With its light and comfortable wearing experience as well as its rich and practical functions, smart bands have been winning the hearts of consumers for years. Huawei’s smart bands stand out from other brands for their professional features in the field of sports and health.”

“In 2019, Huawei launched the Huawei Band 4, with a dazzling display that gave users a better interactive experience. It also featured a wealth of sports and health functions to help people experience the unique charm of the Hauwei Band Series. The Huawei Band Series has been upgraded once again and the next generation – Huawei Band 6 is now available. The new generation brings a Full View design and a 14-day long battery life, as well as a comprehensive package of Huawei’s professional sports and health features.”

The price is still not announced yet although it should be made clear once pre-order begins.