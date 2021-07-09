WhatsApp Will Finally Let Users Send High Quality Images and Videos

Despite its undeniable popularity across the world, the inability to send any media file in its best quality has always been a bummer for WhatsApp users. This has especially been a disadvantage for content creators who wish to use the platform to send files in their original quality.

However, that is about to change with a future update of the app as it is looking to give more control over the level of compression applied on sent files. According to a report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently developing this feature for the Android version. This will include three quality options when sending images and videos; Auto, Best Quality and Data Saver.

If this is made official, this could also let users force media files to be more compressed if they are worried about internet speeds or data limits. But the users who will be pleased the most will be those who want to lower the amount of compression on images and videos to be sent.

As it stands, the only way to avoid compression on WhatsApp is through changing a file’s extension to send it as a document rather than an image or video.

There is no word on when the feature will be made available. Additionally, WABetaInfo is just reporting on the update coming to the Android beta app and not iOS. But it’s only a matter of time before iOS users receive the feature as well.

This report follows recent reports about the app launching multi-device support, which will allow the service to be usable across multiple devices.