Popular messaging app Telegram has finally added group video calls to its mobile and desktop versions. This was a move that had been promised by the company back in April 2020. This means that users will then be able to shift group voice chats to video calls by simply tapping the camera icon.

Of course, this might come as a surprise to many to realise that Telegram never had this feature all along. But “better late than never” would be the perfect response to that.

According to Telegram, an unlimited number of users can be involved in a voice call. However, video calls will be limited to the initial 30 who join the voice chat. Luckily, this limit is expected to increase “soon”, as said in the company’s announcement. Users will also be able to share their screens during a video call in case there is a need for a presentation.

Other than this, Telegram also added a couple of other new features, such as noise suppression and animated background. iOS and Android users of the app can now get to choose from a collection of default options or even create their own animated backgrounds.

These features come at a time when Telegram has seen a huge surge in the number of active users. The company’s CEO Pavel Durov revealed in January that the platform had reached 500 million active users. Many of these users had shifted from the Facebook-owned rival chat app WhatsApp that was bundled up in controversy. Nevertheless, WhatsApp still enjoys up to 2 billion users and had introduced its own group voice calls way back in 2018.