If you thought Safaricom Home only offers Fibre Internet services, you’re in for a roller coaster of features. Safaricom offers a range of products alongside its Fibre packages that you can’t keep ignoring. Here’s a deep dive into the top 3.

Safaricom Home Fibre: Features You Should Know About

Secure Net

First up, we have Secure Net. Safaricom states that this provides you with the “peace of mind to you and your family!. In itself, it comes with a few features like:

Parental Control and Web Filter: This lets you protect your family from harmful online content by letting you manage what they can access. This means you can filter some sites and video suggestions for the family.

Quiet Time: You can use this feature to limit access to the internet in your house. Essentially, you can turn off the internet at a specific time of day and relax with your family.

Anti-virus: You can protect your house users from virus attacks while on your Home Fibre

Anti-Phishing: you can protect your family from ransomware, identity theft, and online scams

To get more information on SecureNet, dial *400*6*1# or visit this website.

Insurance

With this, everything you own is protected and your peace of mind remains intact.

Check This Out: Safaricom Home Fibre - A Journey To Improvement HERO PLUS HOME CONTENT SUM INSURED KES 250,000 + HIGH RISK ITEMS SUM INSURED KES 75,000 Annual premium: KES 3,000 Monthly premium: KES 250



PRO GUARD HOME CONTENT SUM INSURED KES 500,000 + HIGH RISK ITEMS SUM INSURED KES 150,000 Annual premium: KES 5,700 Monthly premium: KES 475

FORTIFIED GUARD HOME CONTENT SUM INSURED KES 1,000,000 + HIGH RISK ITEMS SUM INSURED KES 300,000 Annual premium: KES 16,200 Monthly premium: KES 1,350

All contents in the house e.g. furniture, fixtures, fittings, clothing, cutlery, crockery, kitchen equipment, entertainment equipment, refrigerators & televisions. You are however only covered within the limit of your package.

Jewellery – subject to a maximum of 10% of the total value of ALL RISKS sum insured

Laptops & computers, cameras, wristwatches, mobile phones and all other portable electronic items

Bicycles Kindly note that high-risk items are only covered up to 30% of the value of the home insurance package.

CCTV

Safaricom Home Fibre now gives you a CCTV feature that allows you to monitor activity in your home and compound anywhere, anytime. It also records real-time footage that you can always access and playback at your convenience.

How to get it