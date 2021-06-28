If you thought Safaricom Home only offers Fibre Internet services, you’re in for a roller coaster of features. Safaricom offers a range of products alongside its Fibre packages that you can’t keep ignoring. Here’s a deep dive into the top 3.
Safaricom Home Fibre: Features You Should Know About
Secure Net
First up, we have Secure Net. Safaricom states that this provides you with the “peace of mind to you and your family!. In itself, it comes with a few features like:
- Parental Control and Web Filter: This lets you protect your family from harmful online content by letting you manage what they can access. This means you can filter some sites and video suggestions for the family.
- Quiet Time: You can use this feature to limit access to the internet in your house. Essentially, you can turn off the internet at a specific time of day and relax with your family.
- Anti-virus: You can protect your house users from virus attacks while on your Home Fibre
- Anti-Phishing: you can protect your family from ransomware, identity theft, and online scams
To get more information on SecureNet, dial *400*6*1# or visit this website.
Insurance
With this, everything you own is protected and your peace of mind remains intact.
HERO PLUS
- HOME CONTENT SUM INSURED KES 250,000 + HIGH RISK ITEMS SUM INSURED KES 75,000
- Annual premium: KES 3,000
- Monthly premium: KES 250
PRO GUARD
- HOME CONTENT SUM INSURED KES 500,000 + HIGH RISK ITEMS SUM INSURED KES 150,000
- Annual premium: KES 5,700
- Monthly premium: KES 475
FORTIFIED GUARD
- HOME CONTENT SUM INSURED KES 1,000,000 + HIGH RISK ITEMS SUM INSURED KES 300,000
- Annual premium: KES 16,200
- Monthly premium: KES 1,350
- Jewellery – subject to a maximum of 10% of the total value of ALL RISKS sum insured
- Laptops & computers, cameras, wristwatches, mobile phones and all other portable electronic items
- Bicycles
Kindly note that high-risk items are only covered up to 30% of the value of the home insurance package.
CCTV
Safaricom Home Fibre now gives you a CCTV feature that allows you to monitor activity in your home and compound anywhere, anytime. It also records real-time footage that you can always access and playback at your convenience.
How to get it
Buy a CCTV camera of your choice from your nearest Safaricom Shop and since the cameras are plug and play you are good to go. However, if you require assistance, please enquire at the Safaricom Shop.
Home Internet + Mobile Data
Also, don’t forget the Fibre Plus package that offers 5GB of mobile data, 400 minutes across networks and Unlimited SMS across all networks on top of your internet package.
