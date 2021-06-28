Here’s What These Controversial Emoji’s Actually Mean

If you are not sure, just ask...

Emojis are mostly used as a communication tool for emotions. Over 6 billion emojis are sent daily while 90% of the online community makes use of them.

Emojis are so much better than replying to texts with single letter 'K' — Vihaan Kulkarni (@VihaanKulkarni1) July 17, 2020

Some say that emoji’s are nothing new. And just like energy, nothing is new under the sun. They have become a part of our daily lives so much so that they replace a lot of words as we type out messages. So it’s quite important that we understand what some of these emoji’s mean.

Controversial Emojis

The ‘High Five’

The first emoji was designed by a Japanese man Shigetaka Kurita, in 1999.

The world's first emojis, designed 1999 by Shigetaku Kurita.#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/cxtMVCrSSd — Present & Correct (@presentcorrect) July 17, 2020

Well, for one, the two hands placed firmly together, mean please or thank you in Japanese culture. A common alternative use for this emoji is for prayer and rarely a high-five.

The debate and confusion around this emoji highlight the nuances of language in both writing and symbols. As with anything else, it’s important to consider the context in relation to how this emoji is used. And, if things get really confusing, it’s usually ok to just ask.

Hearts

This graphic explains what people initially meant when they sent hearts. I just learnt yesterday that the white heart means that love is ‘pure’.

However, despite these initial meanings, people tend to stray away and use them with their own definition. So as much as these may be the original meanings towards the emojis, it’s important to ask what someone means.

The Smirk

As its official name reveals, Smirking Face represents the facial expression of a smirk. We use it to communicate a range of feelings, including smugness, self-confidence, self-indulgence, mischief and cheeky humour.

Eggplant and Peaches

These are just fruits guys, come on!!

If you think that these emoji’s are don’t cut it for you, you can apply to get your own.