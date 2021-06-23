Xiaomi To Launch Redmi Note 10 5G With 25 Months Warranty

The phone season looks to be upon us again as Xiaomi will be launching the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10S devices. The event is set for the 25th of June 2021. It shall be a virtual launch that will be streamed via Xiaomi Kenya Facebook Page from 11.30 am.

Xiaomi Launch: Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10S

Xiaomi is coming in hot with these new devices and is adding some competition to the warranty game. Specifically, Xiaomi is the 1st Smartphone brand in Kenya to offer a 24+1 Months warranty. This will be available for all Redmi Note 10 Series devices.

24+1 Months Warranty on ALL #Redminote10series devices… Thats how confident we are on our #RedmiNote10Series block buster devices. Infact @Xiaomi_Kenya is the 1st and only Smartphone Company in Kenya to extend this to its consumers. More details to follow 😇 — Ramadhan Hassan (@BiirbG) June 19, 2021

Additionally, the Redmi Note 5G is currently the Most Affordable 5G Smartphone in Kenya.

Here are the official models that will be launched;

Redmi Note 10 5G – Variants

MediaTek Density 700, MIUI 12 based on Android 11

90Hz AdaptiveSync 6.5” DotDisplay, 2400 x 1080, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 front

Chrome Silver, Graphite Gray, Nighttime Blue, Aurora Green

Camera 48MP triple camera 48MP wide-angle camera 2MP macro camera 2MP depth sensor

8MP front camera

5,000mAh (type C) battery, 18W fast charging 22.5W in-box charger

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock

Storage 4+64GB 4+128GB 6+128GB



Redmi Note 10S – Variants

DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

IP53, dust and splash protection

Android 11, MIUI 12.5, Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)

CAMERA Quad 64 MP 8 MP 2 MP 2 MP

SELFIE CAMERA Single 13 MP

USB USB Type-C 2.0

Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Charging Fast charging 33W

MISC Colors Deep Sea Blue (Ocean Blue), Shadow Black (Onyx Gray), (Frost White) Pebble White

Storage 6+64GB 6+128GB 8+128GB



Xiaomi also notes that during the launch, Xiaomi shall be giving away FREE Smartphones to live viewers so be sure not to miss it. Xiaomi promises prices that will be the best that the Kenyan market has ever witnessed.