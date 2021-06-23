iOS Twitter Users Can Now Directly Share Tweets on Instagram Stories

An ecosystem between devices is one of the most admired things in tech. This is mostly because of the efficiency it brings when you can easily carry on tasks from one device to another. But one between apps can certainly make life even easier and it looks like Twitter and Instagram are creating one. The microblogging site announced the rollout of a feature that will now let users share tweets on Instagram Stories directly from the share menu. The only catch is that this is happening first for iOS users only.

Skip the screenshots –– sharing Tweets to Instagram Stories right from the share menu is now rolling out to everyone on iOS! Tap the share icon on a Tweet and select “Instagram Stories”. Once your Instagram app opens, you can resize/reposition the Tweet sticker before posting. https://t.co/R1qayqMwYl pic.twitter.com/yp82IH5Tuk — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 22, 2021

This feature comes a few months after Twitter started testing it among a select number of iOS users late last year. But before then, users were only allowed to share tweets on Instagram or any other social media platform by taking screenshots.

To share your favourite tweets on Instagram Stories, all you have to do is :

Open up Twitter for iOS app. Tap the share icon on a public Tweet.

Note: A protected Tweet cannot be shared. Tap the Instagram icon.

2. Your Twitter for iOS app will close, and a new Story draft on your Instagram app will open.