As the saying goes, go big or go home! Netflix is choosing to go big. As reported by Gadgets360, Streaming giant Netflix has launched its online merchandise store called Netflix.shop. This is the company’s first owned-and-operated retail outlet to sell products directly.

Netflix Shop: Merchandise Haven

Netflix.shop is an eCommerce destination that allows consumers to browse and purchase products relating to movies. What makes it different from the rest is that it gets its inspiration from Netflix original series.

According to Variety, the shop will sell exclusive, limited editions of “carefully selected, high-quality apparel and lifestyle products”.

Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer products had this to say

Coming soon to the Netflix online store will be exclusive merch based on ”The Witcher” and ”Stranger Things”. Two original series with rabid fandoms, as well as new Netflix logo-wear from Japanese fashion house BEAMS.

Products debuting this month are streetwear and action figures based on anime series ”Yasuke” and ”Eden”. This is as well as limited-edition apparel inspired by the French thriller series ”Lupin”.

The shop accepts all major credit cards. This is Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover. Also, Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Shop Pay. Should you want some of the products, it’s best you hurry up.

Netflix says that the products in the Shop may be available on a limited quantity basis. They also make no guarantees that such products will be available to you, as they are on a first-come, first-served basis.