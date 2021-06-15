Microsoft Reveals When They Will End Support For Windows 10

In an updated support life cycle page, Microsoft revealed the date that they would retire the support of Windows 10. This will mark just over 10 years since the operating system was first introduced.

Microsoft will continue to support at least one Windows 10 Semi-Annual Channel until October 14, 2025.

Windows 10: The End of An Era, The Beginning of Another

In as much as this might be the end for Windows 10, this also means the rise of the Windows 11 era. We’re expecting Microsoft to announce a new version of Windows with significant user interface changes. Most notably, an overhaul to the Windows Store.

For a long time now, Microsoft has been working on something codenamed “Sun Valley.” The company keeps referring to it as the “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows.” There will be many other changes and I can’t wait to see them all.

The software giant announced a new Windows event for June 24th promising to show “what’s next for Windows.” The event invite includes an image of what looks like a new Windows logo, with light shining through the window in only two vertical bars.

This creates an outline that looks very much like the number 11. Microsoft followed up with an animated version of this image, making it clear the company intentionally ignored the horizontal bars.