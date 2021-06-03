Samsung Unveils Galaxy Budget Laptops Powered By Snapdragon Chips

Shortly after the launch of its new premium laptops, it seems that the firm wants to stretch the spectrum by announcing a new set of Windows running Arm-based processors. Dubbed, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G, the duo uses Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm. This does come as a slight surprise considering the emphasis Samsung has been carrying on its in-house Exynos processors.

One can tell that both laptops are designed as a budget PC with the Galaxy Book Go retailing at $349 (roughly KES 37,500). The processor is among Qualcomm’s latest being the updated Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip. The laptop also features either 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of eUFS storage.

The Galaxy Book Go then features a 14-inch 1080p LCD which might not be much but enough for that price range. Additionally, the laptop is not your ultraslim PC standing at 14.9mm thick and 1.8kg weight.

On the other hand, the 5G model is set to offer a slight spec bump running on a more powerful Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chip. This is despite the fact that you won’t be getting that high-level performance from either.

As the name suggests, the laptop features 5G connectivity, unlike the Galaxy Book that is Wi-Fi only despite the Snapdragon having an integrated LTE modem.

The laptops also offer a number of ports including a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a 720p webcam and a MicroSD card slot. There is no information on what the 5G model will cost although we would expect to retail slightly higher than the regular model.