After years of venturing into the smartphone and TV industry, Infinix is now making its claim in the PC world with a new flagship laptop series. Dubbed INBook X1, the series is set to comprise of “stylish, thin, and lightweight” laptops powered by Intel processors.

The tech firm unveiled the lineup that comprises a variety of models based on the type of processor they have. This includes the Intel Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1, and Core i7-1065G7. The Core i7 model will also feature Intel Iris Plus graphics up to 64EU.

The computers are designed to look slim and sleek as is the norm with the latest laptops we have seen from various brands. According to Infinix, they weigh less than 1.48kg with a 180-degree hinge that lets the laptop tilt horizontally. This form factor is meant to let users use the device in presentations or sharing videos conveniently.

The INBook X1 features a 14-inch Full HD screen that is surrounded by fairly thin 4.19mm bezels. The top bezel then houses the laptop’s 720p webcam.

Luckily, owners of the laptop will have a variety of ports including a USB-C port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a USB 2.0 port, an HDMI port and an SD card reader slot. This is alongside the good old headphone and microphone jack.

Powering the whole device is a 55Wh battery that is said to last up to 11 hours on web browsing, video playback and more. This is definitely a feature that would only be proven once tested in real life.

General performance will also stand innocent until proven otherwise. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the lineup offer models that hold their own fairly well on a daily basis.

As it stands, the INBook X1 laptops will initially launch in Egypt, Indonesia and Nigeria with a starting of $530 (roughly KES 57,000). It’s not clear when or if we will get to see the lineup launch in the Kenyan market although we would expect it to.