Man Sentenced To 13 Years In Prison After Posting A Picture of Cheese

For lawyers, criminals and binge-watchers of law based tv-shows, it’s common knowledge that anything you say or do will be used against you in a court of law. However, when you do get to court, the prosecution is allowed to use that and anything else that may implicate you in the case and prove you guilty.

The Cheese That Took Me To Jail: A Carl Stewart Story

Waking up in the morning, Carl Stewart, 39, of Gem Street, Liverpool had little to worry about. Drug dealing was a part of his life now and he was getting pretty comfortable with it.

He used the EncroChat encryption service in a bid to evade detection, adopting the handle “Toffeeforce”. He used this to cover his tracks as a supplier of large amounts of class A and B drugs the London Echo reports.

Throughout his criminal life, he had many enemies. However, he never thought that a block of cheese would be his downfall. This is where the story gets interesting. Law enforcement agencies found out that he was using the chat service. Stewart was then identified after sharing an image of a block of cheese in the palm of his hand.

From the picture of the palm of his hand, they analysed his fingerprints and made him out to be the drug dealer they were looking for. He went to court, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison at Liverpool Crown Court.

As such, Carl is now in jail suffering because of his love of Stilton cheese. So kids, the things you love most may sooner or later betray you. Stay safe and trust no one. And don’t do drugs. Mostly that last part.