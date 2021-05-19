Faiba4G Network Will Now Work On All Smartphones

Despite its growing popularity, one of the main shortcomings that have held on to Faiba 4G for years is its lack of compatibility with many smartphones. This meant that you had to have the right kind of device that supports Faiba’s SIM card. Luckily, that is about to change.

The firm has now confirmed that it is installing B3/1800 MHz infrastructure. This is a radiofrequency that represents over 48% of all 4G networks in the world and has the largest 4G user devices ecosystem with about 65% of all LTE smartphones.

This means that all smartphones sold in the Kenyan market will be able to connect to the telco’s frequencies. The only caveat to all this is that the installation is rolling out in Nairobi alone at the moment.

The Jamii Telecom-owned firm also adds that it will start supporting Carrier Aggregation (CA). This means that a device can use two or more frequencies for high speeds. It also means that users with a CA-capable device will be able to see a 4G+ symbol at the status bar.

This development comes shortly after the firm launched its eSIM for KES 150. To register for one, all you have to do is:

Visit the nearest Faiba shop located across the country. Swap the physical SIM with an eSIM or register for a new eSIM Scan QR code to activate the eSIM

Before all this, you will also have to make sure that your smartphone/tablet is compatible with eSIM since not all of them are.