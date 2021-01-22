Jamii Telecom has today announced that Faiba will start supporting eSIM, a move that is likely to open up the future of SIM cards in the country.

eSIMs are tiny chips that are already installed on one’s devices, requiring one to not have a physical SIM card on a smartphone. This does help with the occasional losses of SIM cards that force subscribers to line up in customer care stores for hours.

Faiba4G, that happens to be the only 4G-only telco in the country, is now the first to launch the eSIM in Kenya. The firm seems to have an affinity for setting trends as it was also the first telco to launch VoLTE (Voice over Long-Term Evolution).

To register for an eSIM, subscribers will have to:

Visit the nearest Faiba shop located across the country. Swap the physical SIM with an eSIM or register for a new eSIM Scan QR code to activate the eSIM

Before all this, you will also have to make sure that your smartphone/tablet is compatible with eSIM since not all of them are.

Currently, all iPhones from iPhone XS are support eSIM. The recently launched Apple Watch 6 and SE are also compatible. The iPads that are compatible include:

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (4th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9‑inch (3rd generation)

iPad Pro 11‑inch (2nd generation)

iPad Pro 11‑inch (1st generation)

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

As for Android devices, here’s the full list of devices compatible for eSIM:

Google Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 4a

Pixel 5 Huawei Mate 40 Pro

P40

P40 Pro ** Microsoft Surface Duo

Windows 10 PCs