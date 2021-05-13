Here’s How To Download YouTube Videos For Free

YouTube has become a source of joy, education, and solace for this generation. However, you mostly have to be connected to the internet to experience this. Yes, they may have allowed for offline downloads but that’s only for specific channels. We want to have and watch our favorite content on YouTube all the time, from anywhere and everywhere. So the question is, is it possible to download YouTube videos for free?

Yes, it’s possible, and here’s how.

Using YouTube Downloaders

If you’re like me, you’ve probably tried a lot of different sites and you’re at the brink of giving up. Ad’s and subscription packages have worn you out. Well, look no further because I have two of the best sites to use when downloading a YouTube video.

Y2mate.com

Y2mate is the best YouTube downloader and converter I have used this year. It is fast, clear, and easy to use. Y2mate features unlimited downloads, it’s free and no registration is required. Be sure to avoid the ads that pop up and do not agree to anything. Hit ‘x’ or ‘deny’ when pop-up ads appear.

Steps

Open YouTube App. Play the video you want to download. Right-click and copy the video URL. Go to: y2mate. Paste the link on the stated area. Click “Start” button to begin converting process. Select the video/audio format you want to download, then click the “Download” button For audios use the youtube converter option.

ytmp3.cc

This site can also be used to download YouTube videos. It is specifically used to convert YouTube videos from videos(mp4) to audio (mp3). This is perfect for those who would like to download their favourite songs from YouTube.

Steps

Open YouTube App. Play the video you want to download. Right-click and copy the video URL. Go to: ytmp3.cc Paste the link on the given area. Click the “Convert” button to begin the process. Hit the “Download” button Close the new tab that opens and d

You can use these sites to download from your desktop and then transfer to other devices. If you only have a smartphone, visit These sites work well and are really easy to use. If you have other sites you use, please feel free to let us know.

**For smartphone users this works too:)