OPPO Kenya Unveils Two New Midrange Devices, OPPO A74 and A54

OPPO has introduced two new devices under its A-series portfolio, the OPPO A74 and OPPO A54 in the Kenyan market.

The OPPO A74 will retail in stores across the country at KES 28,999 into colour variants, Prism Black and Midnight Blue.

The A54 will come in two RAM+storage size variants; 6GB RAM + 64GB storage selling at KES 21,999 and the 4GB + 128GB ROM model going for KES 24,999.

OPPO A74

This device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chip that works alongside 6GB RAM. Users will then interact with the phone’s 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

At the back lies a triple camera module consisting of a 48MP wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The 16MP selfie camera is housed on the hole-punch notch on the display.

Powering it all up is a 500mAh battery with 33W fast charging that sees the phone charge up to about 54% in 30 minutes.

OPPO A54

The A54 runs on a Mediatek Helio P35 octa-core processor. Like the A74, it is powered up by a 5000mAh that OPPO says will last you up to 2.2 days on a single charge or give you 19.9 hours of YouTube video playback.

The triple camera module consists of a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The 6.51-inch HD LCD display bears the 16MP hole-punch selfie camera.

The device also runs on Android 10 straight from the box although it’s not clear whether it is on the Android 11 update list.

“The A Series aims to make technology more tangible and fun for those on the go and are socially active. They’re not afraid to embrace the latest technology as the latest generation of A-Series, OPPO A74 and OPPO A54 offer a design that balances both the technology that can get them through their day, but also balances this with style,” Head of Corporate Communication and Projects at OPPO Kenya, Muthoni Wachira said.