The evolution of mobile money in Kenya is revolutionary and that’s thanks to big players like M-PESA. In our most recent article on M-PESA, we talked about how far the service has come and its future. Now, we can’t mention the future without mentioning the new M-PESA Africa MD, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit. Fortunately, we’re not the only ones talking about him and his achievements.

M-PESA Africa MD Sitoyo Lopokoiyit Listed Among Top Digital Personalities

Jeune Afrique, a Pan-African weekly news magazine, published in the French language published a list of top 50 digital players across the African continent in its April issue.

From an initial list of over 300 names, Sitoyo Lopokoiyit, enlisted at position 8 out of 50.

Jeune Afrique Selection

In the article, M-PESA was ranked alongside other big players known for their tenacity in the sector. Namely, Econet, Jumia, Paystack, Flutterwave, Fawry, Interswitch, and Transsion Holdings.

To choose the candidates for the award, the criteria range from:

The capacity for innovation through financial strength The amount of fundraising carried out Leadership and notoriety, primarily by highlighting the events that occurred during the 2020/2021 period.

More on Mr Sitoyo

He was the Chief Financial Services Officer at Safaricom and will remain in the role for now. This shall continue to be his role as the telco initiates talent sourcing processes to find his replacement.

His most notable feats include leading a turn-around strategy focused on the adoption of M-Pesa in Tanzania. This ultimately proved successful, resulting in the accelerated growth of the service in the East African nation.

Also, he has been at the heart of innovative financial services products tied to M-Pesa such as:

Fuliza M-Shwari M-PESA App Global Payments

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been more ups than downs for M-PESA and Sitoyo looks to be the generational future.