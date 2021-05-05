YouTube Plans To Launch Time-Linked Video Comments

YouTube is reportedly experimenting on a feature that involves time-linked comments that will appear at the exact time you’re watching a video.

This could sound familiar for some users as it is similar to the one on other services like Soundcloud. This is also pretty identical to the chats that appear in YouTube live stream replays. These time-linked comments are currently available for a small group of users.

If you are lucky enough to get the feature, tapping the comment sort button will bring up a new “Time Beta” option that will show the aforementioned time-specific quips within a YouTube video. This may help prevent spoilers in certain content or could have the completely opposite effect with more comment spam than currently litters the video streaming platform.

According to 9To5Google, the feature was initially available for a select number of videos although it’s not clear whether it’s now on all videos on the platform.

This comes shortly after the Google-owned platform confirmed that it is making it easier for creators to change the name and profile picture on their channels.

However, there is one caveat to this new feature. Creators with a verification badge are likely to lose that check mark if they change their name. So, they will be forced to apply for the badge again, says YouTube. But there will be no impact on your custom URL or Official Channel Music Note if you change your name.

The feature is applicable to both personal and brand accounts. According to YouTube, the feature had been a top request from creators and has already started rolling out globally.