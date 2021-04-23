YouTube Makes It Easier For Creators To Change Their Channel Names

YouTube has confirmed that it’s making it easier for creators to change the name and profile picture on their channels. Content creators will now be able to update these details, with those changes only affecting their profile on YouTube.

Till now, YouTubers have had to change their name and icon for their entire Google account. So, the name they would end up with on YouTube would be the same they send emails with on Gmail. Of course, that never really made sense from a branding or professional perspective.

Luckily, these new alterations to the system will offer more flexibility for creators who might prefer to send emails under their actual name instead of their channel name.

However, there is one caveat to this new feature. Creators with a verification badge will lose that check mark if they change their name. So, they will be forced to apply for the badge again, says YouTube. But there will be no impact on your custom URL or Official Channel Music Note if you change your name.

The feature will be applicable to both personal and brand accounts. According to YouTube, the feature has been a top request from creators and has already started rolling out globally.

On desktop, one can change a channel name and display picture by going to YouTube Studio then Customisation, located under the Basic Info and Branding tabs. On mobile, you need to tap your profile picture, then your channel and then hit “Edit channel.”