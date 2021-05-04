Apple Watch Might Soon Start Measuring Your Glucose and Alcohol Levels

Apple Watch is one of the few smartwatches that features incredible tech advancements and the bar is about to be set even higher. It is now reported that the watch might in the future be able to monitor the wearer’s blood pressure, apart from glucose and alcohol levels.

The American company in charge of the device is reported to have struck a deal with a British electronics startup that designs sensors for monitoring blood using infrared light. Although the launch timeline is unclear, such reports definitely do bring up something that could be really enticing for future models.

According to a report by The Telegraph, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing for the startup called Rockley Photonics revealed that Apple is one of its few large customers.

So it is quite possible that we could be seeing glucose and alcohol level monitoring in a future Apple Watch model. The startup reportedly stated the two largest customers accounted for 100% of the firm’s revenue in 2020, and 99.6% in 2019.

The report also cited Rockley Photonics CEO Andrew Rickman who says that the technology developed by the company will be in consumer products by 2022. However, he did not make it clear whether the tech will be available on Apple products. Apple Watch currently includes a sensor for measuring heart rate.

Apple is also said to be working on a new rugged variant called the Explorer Edition – which could be added to the existing models later this year or latest by 2022. Ironically, the reports came as Casio launched their first-ever G-Shock smartwatch that could be pretty much described as the most rugged of its kind so far.