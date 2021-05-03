In an email sent to users of Uber in Kenya, specifically Mombasa and Nairobi, the company announced that it has made the choice to remove all cancellation fees.

The email reads,

At Uber, we are always monitoring rider experience, market dynamics, and fare structures. This is to ensure our app continues to be a reliable and affordable option for you. With this in mind, we are removing all trip cancellation fees.

Please note this has been implemented across all our products in Nairobi and Mombasa. As always we will continue to monitor your experience on our app, to ensure Uber remains your first app of choice.

Uber Cancellation Fees

Initially, if you were to make the wrong order or if a driver took too long to get to you and you canceled, Uber would charge you. However, now, the move makes it known to all users that as of today, whenever you cancel a trip, Uber will not charge you for that.

I think this is a good move that all users will appreciate. Bolt for instance has never charged for cancellation and it’s good to see Uber taking the same step.

As an avid Uber user, I would notice that some drivers would take advantage of this. If they know they will take too long to get to you or are not able to reach you, they will go offline and wait for you to cancel. This will then force me to pay an extra penny for luck luster services.

Luckily most times, if you raise an issue with Uber through the app, they will refund you. Unfortunately, not everyone is that lucky. On the other hand, some users might take advantage of this and cancel trips willy nilly, disadvantaging drivers.

All I can say is, don’t be that guy.