Finally, after waiting for so long, Spotify adds filters to make it easier to find your downloads on the platform. Here’s a simple breakdown of how it works and what other upgrades cames with the new version.

“Starting today, we are rolling out a new version of Your Library to all Spotify mobile users. Now, you’ll have a more streamlined way to easily explore your collection and find your saved music and podcasts faster.”~ Spotify

How To Find Your Spotify Downloads

Find and open Spotify on your smartphone Go to the ‘Your Library’ Tab on the bottom right Swipe Down and you’ll see a new search bar pop up On the far right, tap Filters Here you can choose what it is you are looking for exactly. Including Downloads Songs by relevance Custom orders Song by name Recently played songs Recently added songs

*Music downloads are only available to Spotify Premium users.

This feature makes it so much easier for premium users as you can now easily find your downloads without having to go through myriads of playlists.

Other than that, users can also choose to pin four playlists, albums, or podcast shows. All these will show up at the top of their content. To pin, swipe right on what you want to keep at the top.

Finally, users can view content in a grid view or in a list by the

Content’s alphabetical order Recently played Creators’ names.

IT’S ALL GREAT SPOTIFY NOW ADD LYRICS TO ALL SONGS. THANKS, MANAGEMENT