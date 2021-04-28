Android screen mirroring has been one of the most useful features these days. It enables us to mirror or cast the screen of our phone easily to a Smart TV or a Windows PC. In this article, we show you how to do this.

In a nutshell, you can use the built-in Cast feature. There’s a catch though. This only works as long as your phone and laptop support these features. On android, your manufacturer may or may not include Miracast support on your phone or tablet. However, if your device does support Miracast, this should work.

To make sure it does:

Go To Settings Search for Screencast If it is available, it’ll show up and allow you to turn it on

On PC, you need to get the connect app and make sure it supports casting. I’ll show you how to.

How To Install Connect App

Go to the Windows tab and select settings Tap on Apps Under Apps and Features, select “Optional Features” After that, select Add Feature Choose Wireless Display; Install the feature. The Wireless Display feature includes that Connect app that was once part of Windows 10 by default. The Connect app is now installed. To launch and use the Connect app, open your Start menu, type “Connect,” then select the Connect app from the list. Click it

How To Wirelessly Cast Your Phone To Your Laptop

The Connect app will open, and your Windows 10 PC will be ready to receive a remote video connection.