Getting long calls on telcos like Safaricom can be catastrophic especially if they want to talk for minutes on end. This is probably why the Telco added a few options to get you to spend less and talk more.

They could honestly be better because it’s still quite pricy but here’s how to buy minutes on Safaricom.

How To Buy Safaricom Minutes

Dial *444# Select 2, the buy minutes option Choose between the options depending on what you want:

Option one is calls with no expiry. This means you can buy minutes with whatever amount of credit you have.

The other options are based on specific amounts of airtime

For 16 Bob, 8 minutes of talk time, valid for 24hrs

For 30 Bob, 30 minutes valid for 3hrs

125 bob gets you 50 minutes valid for 7 days.

From here the choice is yours. You can also choose to get Safaricom to Safaricom airtime for cheaper.