Trends On Social Media: KCPE Funnies, Curfew Menace, TikTok Star Kelvin

Here we go again
Anfernee Onamu  By
It’s been another pulsating week on social media and you know our team has been working overtime to find the best stories. This time we’re taking a look at the KCPE funniest tweets, the Twitter curfew banter and the rise of TikTok Star Kelvin Ikwara.

KCPE Funnies

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results were released this week and there was a lot of expected tension. Parents were worried and the students distressed over their hard work over the last few years. Ours before and after the results announcement, Kenyans on Twitter made the tension a bit bearable.

If you’ve done your KCPE, you know this exact feeling…

 

There is also room for big brain jokes:

After the results, came, the script did not change.

Soon after we got an interview and the top student, Faith Mumo chose violence!

 

One of the largest talking points included the amount of money being made as people got their results.

It’s been quite the emotional roller coaster but at least we’re done with those results. Now we take a look at a different set of results. A TikTok legacy if you will.

Kelvin Ikwara: TikTok is for everyone

Before Kelvin, everyone thought that to be great on TikTok, you have to be perfect. You have to look, dance, sing or act like an angel. However, Kelvin is showing us that with a little bit of courage and passion, anything is possible. Take a look at his most viral video:

 

With a smile on his face and not a care in the world, this dance now has 1.4 million views and climbing.

Soon after posting many Kenyans took to Twitter to congratulate him and make his name known.

 

His growth is also taking off, gaining over 40,000 followers in a week. Since this tweet, he now has over 60,000 followers and hasn’t stopped posting. You love to see it.

He’s done so well such that now the dance is a challenge and people are duetting him too.

 

Great to see him conquering TikTok. Now onto some more serious matters.

Curfew Menace

Two weeks ago, the President, Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an 8 pm curfew following the rising numbers  in COVID cases. This raised some concerns over how people will handle these new timings. A lot of Kenyans were up in arms and yesterday was not a good show of it.

At around 8:00 pm last night, the police put up barricades on Thika Road and many were stuck between their homes and the police.

It was quite a stressful night and no one felt it more than this mother.

It’s brought quite the debate on the platform. Some think that Kenyans should prepare and leave early..

 

Others think that the decision should be abolished.

 

As the debate goes on, what do you think?

