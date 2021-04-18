Trends On Social Media: KCPE Funnies, Curfew Menace, TikTok Star Kelvin

Here we go again

It’s been another pulsating week on social media and you know our team has been working overtime to find the best stories. This time we’re taking a look at the KCPE funniest tweets, the Twitter curfew banter and the rise of TikTok Star Kelvin Ikwara.

KCPE Funnies

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education results were released this week and there was a lot of expected tension. Parents were worried and the students distressed over their hard work over the last few years. Ours before and after the results announcement, Kenyans on Twitter made the tension a bit bearable.

If you’ve done your KCPE, you know this exact feeling…

Auntie I haven't talked to in years: Naskia KCPE results zimeshatoka, umepata? Me: pic.twitter.com/r8VLCgYDWI — City Boy✌🏾 (@Cityboyyyyyy) April 15, 2021

There is also room for big brain jokes:

Watoto wamepata 404 marks kwa KCPE hawajapata results zao cause the page with their results was not found, ukituma message inakuletea error. — r!cky (@guylikericky) April 15, 2021

After the results, came, the script did not change.

Another year of watching KCPE top performers say they want to be doctors pic.twitter.com/Bdv506I8u1 — Jere (@Jere_Ngugi) April 15, 2021

Soon after we got an interview and the top student, Faith Mumo chose violence!

Kumbe walimu huko nje wanatuharibia jina tu 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gLv42Qt4rN — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) April 16, 2021

One of the largest talking points included the amount of money being made as people got their results.

They have started pic.twitter.com/lfq3qQWhzm — Mla Bata (@jmcomolo) April 15, 2021

It’s been quite the emotional roller coaster but at least we’re done with those results. Now we take a look at a different set of results. A TikTok legacy if you will.

Kelvin Ikwara: TikTok is for everyone

Before Kelvin, everyone thought that to be great on TikTok, you have to be perfect. You have to look, dance, sing or act like an angel. However, Kelvin is showing us that with a little bit of courage and passion, anything is possible. Take a look at his most viral video:

With a smile on his face and not a care in the world, this dance now has 1.4 million views and climbing.

Soon after posting many Kenyans took to Twitter to congratulate him and make his name known.

Kelvin Ikwara is the New TikTok sensation… Man getting all the support and appreciation for being a vibe 💪 — Billy The GOAT (@_CrazyNairobian) April 16, 2021

Everytime I'm sad I just go to Kelvin Ikwara's tiktok. Mad pure vibes😭😻😻 — laurathaexplorer👰 (@lauramugambi) April 17, 2021

His growth is also taking off, gaining over 40,000 followers in a week. Since this tweet, he now has over 60,000 followers and hasn’t stopped posting. You love to see it.

He’s done so well such that now the dance is a challenge and people are duetting him too.

Omg Kelvin started a trend 🤣 pic.twitter.com/S9HlvhRYku — SP💋 (@remiibeauty) April 16, 2021

Great to see him conquering TikTok. Now onto some more serious matters.

Curfew Menace

Two weeks ago, the President, Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an 8 pm curfew following the rising numbers in COVID cases. This raised some concerns over how people will handle these new timings. A lot of Kenyans were up in arms and yesterday was not a good show of it.

At around 8:00 pm last night, the police put up barricades on Thika Road and many were stuck between their homes and the police.

It was quite a stressful night and no one felt it more than this mother.

HAPPENING NOW: Curfew enforcement exercise by the police leaves motorists stranded along Thika Road. Some essential services providers such as ambulances having a hard time maneuvering through the snarl up. Video by Gloria Milimo, The Standard. pic.twitter.com/akTTni9ORX — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 17, 2021

It’s brought quite the debate on the platform. Some think that Kenyans should prepare and leave early..

It’s Saturday. People know there’s an 8pm curfew but choose to leave whatever they are at 7.45pm. How is he to blame for this nonsense? https://t.co/NldvYQEGii — The Makodingo® (@makodingo) April 17, 2021

Others think that the decision should be abolished.

I feel for thousands of Kenyans stuck out there along Thika Road, embracing the cold, the hunger, the anger and the discomfort. The price we have to pay for putting a crown on a clown's empty head, expecting him to think and act like a king. — Ja Loka (@_fels1) April 17, 2021

As the debate goes on, what do you think?