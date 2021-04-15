Vivo in Trouble After A Shipment of Smartphones Erupts Into Flames

Vivo has found itself in some trouble after its phones were reportedly banned from a Hong Kong Air Cargo, a subsidiary of Hong Kong Airlines. This action was taken after a shipment belonging to the company unexpectedly caught fire. As reported by Air Cargo World, the ban also encompasses two other firms. This includes logistics companies Cargo Link Logistics HK Co Ltd and Sky Pacific Logistics HK Co Ltd.

The fire is reported to have been caused by the shipment that contained Vivo phones at the airport. The pallet carrying the devices erupted into flames which could have been hazardous. However, it is not clear whether it was due to improper handling by the logistics companies, or just a flaw in the phones themselves.

Android Authority reported on Vivo‘s response to this PR battle saying:

“We noticed that a shipment of goods, some of which were Vivo products, got burned on the parking apron of Hong Kong International Airport on April 11,” Vivo told Android Authority in response to an emailed query. “We have paid high attention and immediately set up a special team to work closely with the local authorities to determine its cause,” it added, saying it would keep the media and public informed of any developments.

It’s definitely not a new thing to hear about phones catching fire from nowhere mostly because of the lithium batteries they use. The most famous was the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 that caused a PR issue for Samsung with its flammable tendencies. So, it is up to Vivo to investigate the problem fast in order to avoid any similar issue from happening with its own future products.