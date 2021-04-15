Microsoft Surface Laptop 4: Specs , Models and Price

Microsoft is still continuing its legacy of Surface devices with the latest release of the Surface Laptop 4. Like its predecessor, the new Surface Laptop 4 is set to be available in two size models, a 13.5-inch and 15-inch. This is alongside a wide array of new accessories designed to perfectly fit users who are still working from home.

One thing that Microsoft never seems to be in a hurry to change drastically is the design. That’s mostly because the current model looks quite similar to its predecessor. The ports on Surface Laptop 3 are also still on this lineup. This includes a full-size USB port, a USB Type-C port, a headphone jack and the Surface connector.

The laptop will also b available in both 11th gen Intel and AMD processors. It is also quite clear that the prices will range between the Core i5, Core i7, Ryzen5 and Ryzen 7 variants.

The chipset also works alongside Intel Xe graphics and AMD Raden Graphics respectively. The various models will also offer different RAMs and SSDs ranging from 8GB to 32GB of memory and 256GB to 1TB of storage space.

Both the 15-inch and 13-inch models feature a 2K PixelSense display with 10-point multi-touch support and a max brightness of 201 ppi. The bezels are still there but still thin like the older sibling with Windows Hello and 720 HD webcam. The good old Surface pen and Surface Dial will also be part of the package.

Internationally, the 13-inch retails at $999 (about KES 107,000) while the 15-inch starts at $ 1,299 (about KES 140,000). Of course, if any Kenyan retailer manages to ship them, you should expect a few extra coins added to the original prices.