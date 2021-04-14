2021 has been an insane year. Despite all the rabbit holes we’ve had to go through to get to April, there’s been some light at the end of those tunnels. I’m this case I’m talking about the advancements in tech and more so the smartphones released in 2021. So in this article, we’ll take a look at the best Smartphones to buy in Kenya right now.
Best Smartphones To Buy In Kenya, 2021
For this early edition, we will split the phones up into 3 categories. Smartphones for
- The Budget Boys and Girls
- Midrange Madness
- The Big Money Spenders
Budget Boys and Girls
When looking for a smartphone, the price really matters. Fortunately, these phones will take care of your smartphone needs while only slightly denting your pocket.
Samsung A02s – KES 14,000
With this one you have to make some sacrifices spec-wise but you still get some good features:
- 6.5″ 720p display
- 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie camera
- Snapdragon 450, Android 10
- Storage: 3/4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage
- 5000mAh battery
- Dual sim
Next up, let’s take a look at the flagship killers.
Midrange Madness
We’re terming this as madness because these phones tend to stir up quite the conversation. They come in at a rather understandable price while showcasing top specs only normally seen in very expensive phones.
OPPO Reno5 – KES 38,500
There’s so much to say about this one but very little time. Long story short, it’s probably the best decision you’d make for a long-term all-rounded smartphone.
Just take a look at these features:
- 90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display
- 8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB
- 64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera
- ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 720G
- Colours: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver
- 4310 mAh Battery
- ultra-fast 50W flash charging
For even less, you can get similar qualities with the Samsung A52.
Samsung A52 – KES 34,000
- 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable
-
Display;
-
Camera
- Dual SIM: Nano + Nano
- Fingerprint sensor
- Waterproof, IP67
-
- OS Android 11
The choice is yours. And now finally, to the big boys.
The Big Money Spenders
In this category, I don’t really have to sell anything to you but just for the reminder, these are pretty much the best phones money can buy in 2021
Samsung S21 Ultra
- 64MP camera with 8K and 4K capabilities
- Snapdragon 888 (Latest processor)
- 4000mAh Battery
- 8GB + 256GB storage, up to 512GB
- Dynamic Super AMOLED 120HZ display
- Fast Charging
- IP68 Waterproof tested
iPhone 12 Pro Max
-
Processor: Apple A14 Bionic
-
RAM: –
-
Storage: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
-
Display: 6.7 inches, 2K display
-
Camera: 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 12 MP (ultrawide) cameras
-
12MP selfie camera
-
Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion | Fast
- 20W charging + 15 W wireless charging
OnePlus 9
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ (3216 x 1440) resolution, 120Hz AMOLED
- Processor and chipset: Snapdragon 888, OxygenOS 11, Android 11
- Storage: 8GB/12GB; 128GB/256GB
- Cameras:
- 48MP IMX789 ƒ/1.8 (primary)
- 50MP IMX766 ƒ/2.2 (wide-angle)
- 8MP ƒ/2.4 (telephoto)
- 2MP (monochrome)
- Front Camera; 16MP
- Battery: 4500mAh, Capable of 65W fast wired charging or 50W wireless fast charging
- In-screen fingerprint
What’s your pick?
