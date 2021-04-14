2021 has been an insane year. Despite all the rabbit holes we’ve had to go through to get to April, there’s been some light at the end of those tunnels. I’m this case I’m talking about the advancements in tech and more so the smartphones released in 2021. So in this article, we’ll take a look at the best Smartphones to buy in Kenya right now.

Best Smartphones To Buy In Kenya, 2021

For this early edition, we will split the phones up into 3 categories. Smartphones for

The Budget Boys and Girls Midrange Madness The Big Money Spenders

Budget Boys and Girls

When looking for a smartphone, the price really matters. Fortunately, these phones will take care of your smartphone needs while only slightly denting your pocket.

Samsung A02s – KES 14,000

With this one you have to make some sacrifices spec-wise but you still get some good features:

6.5″ 720p display

13MP main camera, 5MP selfie camera

Snapdragon 450, Android 10

Storage: 3/4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage

5000mAh battery

Dual sim

Next up, let’s take a look at the flagship killers.

Midrange Madness

We’re terming this as madness because these phones tend to stir up quite the conversation. They come in at a rather understandable price while showcasing top specs only normally seen in very expensive phones.

OPPO Reno5 – KES 38,500

There’s so much to say about this one but very little time. Long story short, it’s probably the best decision you’d make for a long-term all-rounded smartphone.

Just take a look at these features:

90Hz 6.43” 1080 x 2400 OLED Display

8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB

64MP Main Camera, 32MP Selfie Camera

ColorOS 11.1 and Android 11, Snapdragon 720G

Colours: Fluid Black, Fantastic Purple and Crystal Silver

4310 mAh Battery

ultra-fast 50W flash charging

For even less, you can get similar qualities with the Samsung A52.

Samsung A52 – KES 34,000

Snapdragon 720G

6 GB RAM, 128 GB + 1 TB Expandable

128 GB + 1 TB Expandable Display; 6.5 inches, Super AMOLED 90Hz Refresh Rate

Camera 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP Quad Primary Cameras 32 MP Front Camera

Dual SIM: Nano + Nano

Fingerprint sensor

Waterproof, IP67

4500 mAh, Fast 25 W Charging USB Type-C port

OS Android 11

The choice is yours. And now finally, to the big boys.

The Big Money Spenders

In this category, I don’t really have to sell anything to you but just for the reminder, these are pretty much the best phones money can buy in 2021

Samsung S21 Ultra

64MP camera with 8K and 4K capabilities

Snapdragon 888 (Latest processor)

4000mAh Battery

8GB + 256GB storage, up to 512GB

Dynamic Super AMOLED 120HZ display

Fast Charging

IP68 Waterproof tested

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Processor: Apple A14 Bionic

RAM : –

Storage : 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB

Display : 6.7 inches, 2K display

Camera : 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 12 MP (ultrawide) cameras

12MP selfie camera

Battery : Non-removable Li-Ion | Fast

20W charging + 15 W wireless charging

OnePlus 9

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ (3216 x 1440) resolution, 120Hz AMOLED

Processor and chipset: Snapdragon 888, OxygenOS 11, Android 11

Storage: 8GB/12GB; 128GB/256GB

Cameras: 48MP IMX789 ƒ/1.8 (primary) 50MP IMX766 ƒ/2.2 (wide-angle) 8MP ƒ/2.4 (telephoto) 2MP (monochrome)

Front Camera; 16MP

Battery: 4500mAh, Capable of 65W fast wired charging or 50W wireless fast charging

In-screen fingerprint

What’s your pick?