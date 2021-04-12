Budget smartphones are great. Mainly because they favour your pocket while accomplishing the bare minimum you need from a mobile device. However, the budget price comes with a few trade-offs. In this case, more specifically, we’re looking at the ads that come with the Xiaomi smartphones, why they are there and how to remove them.

There are a few places ads are shown on this phone and different reasons why. So in this article, we will show you how to take them all out.

Removing Xiaomi Ads

By disabling MIUI System Ads (MSA) App

Open the Settings app. Go to Additional Settings. Select Authorization & revocation. Find MSA and turn it off.

Disable ads in Mi Security

Find the Mi Security app and open it. Locate the cog icon on the top-right corner and tap on it. Toggle off Recommendations. Go back to the app’s settings. Select Cleaner and toggle off Recommendations.

Disabling ads in Mi Browser

Open the Mi Browser app. Tap on the hamburger menu button in the bottom-right corner. Select Settings and go to Advanced. Choose Top sites order. Toggle off Recommendations.

Disable ads in Mi Music

Open the Mi Music app. Tap on the hamburger menu button in the top-left corner. Select Settings. Choose Advanced settings. Toggle off Recommendations.

Disable Recommendations

This will essentially ensure Xiaomi is not tapping into your usage habits and data. This will not disable the ads but acts as a precautionary security measure.

Head over to the Settings app. OpenAdditional Settings. Choose Privacy.

In case you were wondering why they have ads,

Xiaomi includes advertisements and service integrations amidst add-ons to allow them to subsidize and offset the cost of the hardware. This means their phones can sell for very low prices.

The company calls itself an internet company that happens to sell hardware hence their freedom and flexibility. For the company, the phones are, essentially, carriers for their service business. This allows them to push an entire myriad of services to millions of users at a go.