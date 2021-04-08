LG has announced that it will continue to roll out future Android system updates to a number of its smartphones. This is despite the confirmation earlier this week that the firm will be shutting down its phone business altogether. Devices from Velvet, Wing, G- and V- series will be on the list for three upcoming Android update. Other 2020 models like LG Stylo and K series will be receiving two updates.

This announcement comes as a bit of a surprise since LG smartphones generally wouldn’t have been expected to get that many updates even when the division was still in business. These among many other factors was why the firm couldn’t seem to drive sales as it planned.

The company had launched a dedicated “Software Upgrade Center” back in 2018. However, nothing seemed to be changing about the Android update situation. In fact, most of LG’s latest premium smartphones are not scheduled to receive Android 11 until the end of 2021. Keep in mind that this is the year we are expecting Android 12 to launch.

Luckily, some selected models are shortlisted for the Android 12 update, according to the firm’s Korean website.

It will definitely be sad to see LG leave its smartphone division but it can be understood why. According to reports, the firm has incurred billions of dollars in losses under the unit since 2015. This ended up making the division the smallest among LG’s five departments which says a lot for a unit in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.