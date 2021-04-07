HMD Global Launches Nokia 1.4 and 5.4 in Kenya

Nokia Mobile’s parent company HMD Global announced the launch of its two latest devices in the Kenyan market, Nokia 1.4 and Nokia 5.4. Both smartphones are additions to the ever-growing portfolio of Nokia in the country offering more options in the budget and mid-range spectrum.

Nokia 5.4

This device is the more expensive of the duo offering a decent set of specs that you would expect in any mid-range smartphone. The phone features a 6.39-inch LCD display with 720 x 1560 pixels and a 19.5:9 ratio. What you won’t lack to notice is the 16MP hole-punch selfie camera place strategically at the far corner.

The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset that works alongside 4GB RAM and 128 GB of storage. All this comes alive thanks to the device’s 4000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB-C port.

At the back lies a quad-camera module that consists of a 48MP wide camera, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Users can get to shoot videos at 4K maximum resolution at 30fps (frames per second).

The Nokia 5.4 is currently available in various stores across the country at KES 24,500.

Nokia 1.4

This budget device features a 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 at a 20:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the 5.4, the Nokia 1.4 has the good old teardrop notch that houses a 5MP selfie camera.

Beneath the chassis lies a Snapdragon 215 processor that works alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The back of the phone packs a dual-camera setup that includes an 8MP main wide camera and 2MP macro lens.

All this is powered up by a standard 4000mAh battery that charges via the device’s micro-USB port. Generally, you should expect this phone to give you everything that a normal budget smartphone is expected to offer.

The device is available in stores across the country selling at KES 12,499.