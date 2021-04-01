What are you listening to? Drop your favourite playlists and songs in the comment section. Let's get a party going.

Since Spotify came to Kenya, there’s been a lot of excitement based on how popular it is in other countries and how good of a platform it is. There have been updates and changes since its launch about a month ago but for now we’re taking a look at what content Kenyans loved most.

Most Popular Content on Spotify in Kenya

For the most popular content, we will be looking at a number of categories according to Spotify Data from late February to late March. The categories include:

Top streamed artists Most streamed songs Most Popular Playlists Top Ranking Podcasts

Highest Ranking Musicians

The data shows that Drake and Sauti Sol are the top streamed artists in the country. Drake lands the number one spot in the top-streamed artist’s category, with Sauti Sol coming in second. Y’all have good taste:)

Popular Playlists

When it comes to playlists, Today’s Top Hits ranks the highest. This shows that more and more Kenyans are relying on what others across the globe are listening to. Next is the “RapCaviar,” playlist, followed by “Mood Booster” and “African Heat”. At least in this one, it features prominent Kenyan artists such as Blinky Bill, Bensoul and Nyashinski.

Streamed Songs

According to the data, Cardi B’s ”Up“ is the highest-ranking track on Spotify in Kenya in the first 30 days. Then comes Drake with “What’s Next“ and 6LACK and Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone”.

Top Ranking Podcasts

Finally, let’s look at the podcasts. Spotify Originals and Exclusives seem to resonate with listeners in Kenya. The Joe Rogan Experience comes in first and President Obama’s podcast with Bruce Springsteen Renegades: Born in the USA takes fourth place.

What are you listening to? Drop your favourite playlists and songs in the comment section. Let’s get a party going.