Spotify To Soon Host Live Audio Conversations To Battle Clubhouse

Live audio conversations and platforms seem to be the rave of 2021 with the Corona virus still looming. In light of this, Spotify is looking to join the likes of Clubhouse to give users a platform to conduct audio conversations.

Spotify Gives Clubhouse Competition

The platform announced today that it’s acquiring Betty Labs, the company behind the live sports audio app Locker Room.

How Will Spotify and Locker Room Work?

Well, as a result of the acquisition, Locker Room will stay live in the App Store. However, it will be rebranded with a different name in the future on iOS and, eventually, Android.

This will include

A broader focus on music, culture, and sports content. A space for creators who want to connect with audiences in real time, whether that’s to premiere an album, host a question and answer session, or possibly even hold live concerts.

Who can host a live audio conversation?

Fortunately from everyone, Spotify will let anyone host conversations. Luckily, its not just approved creators. This means that the app will directly compete with all of the various live audio apps currently on the market, including Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse, and Discord.

The possibilities are endless and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for us.

Do you think this is something you would want to be a part of?