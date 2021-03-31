Child Accidentally Tweets From The U.S. Nuclear Command’s Account

We have seen tweets posted by famous accounts that turn out to be pranks or par of a forfeit after a game that the account’s owner failed. But it’s not every day you get to see a questionable tweet from a division of the most powerful military in the world. The tweet “;l;;gmlxzssaw,” was posted this week on the Twitter account of U.S. Strategic Command (Stratcom), the body responsible for the country’s powerful nuclear weapons force.

So, there was no doubt that this would have everyone speaking and coming up with theories about what it really meant. To some, this was the U.S. military finally giving up the nuclear launch codes. To others, someone had managed to hack the Pentagon hacked. Based on the recent history of hackers taking over accounts, it is reasonable to see why anyone would think of the latter. Some even thought it was a signal to political conspiracists.

Apparently, it turns out that the mystifying post came from the hands of a child. The U.S. Command’s Twitter manager had left the Twitter account unattended when his precocious child bumped into it and started playing with the keys and voila!

This was made clear by Stratcom official Kendall Cooper in a letter to the Daily Dot that was posted online.

“Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred, i.e. no hacking of our Twitter account.”

Stratcom that is based on Offut Air Force Base, Nebraska is responsible for managing the U.S. military’s strategic deterrence. This involves the massive nuclear weapons force and missile defences that are meant to discourage any attack against the country by other powers.

So one can only imagine the kind of panic that was in Stratcom’s offices when this tweet whose meaning is a mystery turned up on the timeline.

After confirming the error through the media, Stratcom tweeted to disregard the previous one then both messages got deleted.