Here’s Why Your Android Apps May Have Crashed and How To Resolve It

If your Android crashed last night, it’s probably not your fault, you may have Google to blame for that. The two companies came clean about the situation explaining what was happening, why and how to resolve the issues.

Google and Android Apps Crashing

In a Tweet yesterday, the company acknowledged the issues facing many android users causing their phones to crash. It looks like Google was to ‘blame due to the Android System Webview update and or Google Chrome update.

The issues began on Monday afternoon and lasted about seven hours, according to the Google Workspace dashboard for Gmail. The company recommends using the desktop interface until they resolve the issues.

A number of users experienced app crashes over the last 24 hours, which has since been fixed. If your device is still affected, please update Android System WebView and/or Google Chrome via Google Play. We apologize for any inconvenience. ~ Android

Google Statement

On March 22, we began to receive reports that several Google apps, including Gmail and Chrome. After this, partner apps began to crash unexpectedly on Android. After conducting an investigation, we identified that the issue was related to a recent update to the WebView system app.

To resolve this issue, Android System WebView and Google Chrome need to be updated.

How To Resolve The Issue

Google Play will soon download the update to these apps on affected devices, or you can update manually to resolve the issue immediately. Some devices do not have WebView pre-installed and only need to update Chrome.

To manually update Android System WebView right now: