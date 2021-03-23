Jeep Shows Off Electric Wrangler With a Manual Transmission

Don’t get too excited, it’s just a concept car but Jeep has shown off an electric off-roader that’s based on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler. The new concept, Jeep Wrangler Magneto features a similar design to the fossil-fuel-powered Wrangler but swaps up the engine with electric motors.

The Wrangler Magneto has a power output of 273 pound-feet of torque and 285 horsepower. The EV has four battery packs, however, we don’t get any range numbers but this is not unusual considering it’s still at the concept level. The most impressive and head-turning feature is the 6-speed manual transmission that the Magneto is equipped with.

If you are wondering how this will work since electric cars come with a single-speed transmission, it’s not the first time a manufacturer has tried to bring in a traditional transmission into the new electric world. Ford did showcase a six-speed electric Mustang back in 2019 and the Porsche Taycan offers a two-speed transmission.

Like Toyota, Jeep’s parent company Fiat Chrysler (which is now called Stellantis) has shied away from the electric car market until now. Other major manufacturers have jumped into the off-road EV market with an electric Hummer on the way and startup Rivian R1T pickup also nearing launch, not forgetting Tesla’s Cybertruck.

Here are images of the Jeep Wrangler Magneto for you to enjoy: