The case makes sense, then it doesn't

TriBit FlyBuds 3 8 Pros Great Sound Quality

Comfortable

Long Battery Life Cons Extra-large Case

Limited control

There comes a time in your life when you need to switch from wired to Bluetooth earphones. In fact, most phone companies, except the OPPO Reno 5, are making that decision for you by not including either the headphone jack or the headphones in the box. So, what comes is choosing the right earbuds for you. That’s why we’ve taken the liberty to review a couple of them for you and today we’re reviewing the Tribit Flybuds 3.

TriBit FlyBuds 3 Review: My favourite Earbuds…

History before discovery

Why do I say there is my favourite? Well, in my lifetime, I’ve had 4 pairs of earbuds. The Enco Wireless earbuds from Huawei, the realme buds, knock-off AirPods and these Flybuds.

Instantly, the knock-offs fall out of the race as they were just a cheap way to move on and I came to realize that they couldn’t handle any bass and or treble. Then came the Enco earbuds that I just didn’t like the design of. Finally, I settled on the realme buds. Small, compact and easy to use, especially with the app, I thought nothing could compare.

I loved them but one thing just frustrated me about them. The touch controls didn’t bother to work. It reached a point where I thought I was the problem until I met the FlyBuds.

Connectivity, Pairing and Controls

Right out the box, I felt like these were the ones for me. The packaging was fun to unravel and the design just caught my eye. The box came with the

Buds

Case

6 Pairs of Eartips

Extra ear fitters

Connecting them was pretty as per the instruction guide. You have to take them out of the humungous case (we’ll talk about that later), remove the paper covering the buds charging ports and return them to the case and close it. This will turn them on and when you open the case again, the buds will enter ‘Pairing Mode’. Then turn on your Bluetooth and search for FlyBuds 3.

Soon after this and due to my previous encounter you know I had to test out the touch controls first and lo and behold, they worked. They are soft to the touch as you would expect and here are the controls:

Double Tap to play/pause Triple tap to play the next track Press and hold to activate Google Assistant

Sound Quality

After this, all I had to do was test the sound quality and I was just hoping that it would be good. Thankfully, the quality is good. The bass is thumping and the treble is clear. Even on full volume, the buds still stay true to themselves.

Especially after downloading and using them with Spotify. The ability to listen to music at its highest possible on these earbuds makes it such a breeze I can’t bear to believe I used the knock-off earbuds earlier.

If you get the chance, definitely get these just for the quality. Unfortunately, there are a few trade-offs with these buds that just make them imperfect.

Controls Are Limited

The buds just have three controls. There’s no active noise cancellation, there’s no rewind control and you cannot remap the controls either. How it is day one is how you’ll use them forever. I wish they made an app specifically for them.

The case is hugely Unnecessary

As we mentioned earlier, the case is way too big. At first, I didn’t understand why the case was so big until I found out it also compliments as a power bank thanks to the 5V USB output on the case.

I don’t understand the use of this seeing as many phone companies are nowadays making devices with even 2-day battery lives. It makes the buds so bulky I can’t fit them well in my pocket and I can’t walk around with them so they are now just my homebuds. For someone else that might be the most convenient mix but as for me, I’d prefer my buds to just be buds.

They are so comfortable, especially since I changed the tips and most times I even forget they are in. It takes about 2 hours to fully charge the case and the buds and that can last you at least a week. Most times I forget to charge them just cause they last so long.

It’s sad that I cannot have them everywhere with me but should they fix this, I’d have no need for any other buds.