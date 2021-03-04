As the old adage goes, everything is connected. So it does not come as a surprise to me that Apple is finally allowing you to transfer photos and videos from iCloud to Google Photos. Apple is now letting you request to transfer a copy of photos and videos you store in iCloud Photos to Google Photos.
iCloud Storage To Google Photos
Before you request to transfer your iCloud Photos content, there are a few things you have to confirm
- You’re using iCloud Photos to store photos and videos with Apple.
- Your Apple ID uses two-factor authentication.
- You have a Google account to use Google Photos.
- Your Google account has enough storage available to complete the transfer.
How to request to transfer your iCloud Photos content
- Sign in with your Apple ID at privacy.apple.com.
- Select Transfer a copy of your data.
- Follow the prompts to complete your request.
You’ll be asked to sign in to your Google account to start the transfer. After this, you’ll receive an email notification of your transfer request and another email when your transfer is complete.
Apple also lets you check your request status at privacy.apple.com/account.
Things to Note
- The transfer process takes between three and seven days. Apple notes that they use this time to verify that the request was made by you and to make the transfer.
- Transferring photos and videos from iCloud Photos doesn’t remove or alter the content you store with Apple, but sends a copy of your content to the other service.
- Some data and formats available in iCloud Photos—such as Smart Albums, Live Photos, or some RAW files—may not be available when you transfer your content to another service.
- Unfortunately, for now, Apple says the service is initially available for transfers to Google Photos to customers in:
- Australia
- Canada
- the European Union
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Switzerland
- the United Kingdom
- United States
- More details here
