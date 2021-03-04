As the old adage goes, everything is connected. So it does not come as a surprise to me that Apple is finally allowing you to transfer photos and videos from iCloud to Google Photos. Apple is now letting you request to transfer a copy of photos and videos you store in iCloud Photos to Google Photos.

Before you request to transfer your iCloud Photos content, there are a few things you have to confirm

Sign in with your Apple ID at privacy.apple.com. Select Transfer a copy of your data. Follow the prompts to complete your request.

You’ll be asked to sign in to your Google account to start the transfer. After this, you’ll receive an email notification of your transfer request and another email when your transfer is complete.

Apple also lets you check your request status at privacy.apple.com/account.

Things to Note