Microsoft Teams users around the world will be happy to know that the app has now received a number of new features. This includes end-to-end encryption, webinar support for up to 100 attendees, a new channel-sharing feature and support for intelligence speakers that can differentiate between voices of up to 100 participants.

These new elements were announced by Microsoft during its ongoing 2021 developers’ event. The tech giant also introduced Microsoft PowerPoint Live in Microsoft Teams for more engaging presentations. This is alongside a new Presenter Mode for customised video feeds during virtual Meetings.

As per the announcements made during the event, the firm said that Microsoft Teams will now support up to 1,000 attendees during webinars. “And if your webinar grows to over 1,000 attendees, Teams will seamlessly scale to accommodate a 10,000-person, view-only broadcast experience,” Microsoft said.

The limit is set to be increased all the way to 20,000 people by the end of the year in order to facilitate remote work amid the ongoing pandemic.

End-to-end encryption (E2EE) seems to be the trend among all apps and Microsoft Teams has jumped on the bandwagon. Microsoft says that a company’s IT department will have full discretion over who can use E2EE in the organisation during the calls.

The interesting bit among all this is the new Microsoft Intelligent speakers. According to Microsoft, speakers can identify and differentiate the voices of up to 10 people talking in a meeting. The speakers can also automatically generate a transcript during a meeting. This will be attributed to the person speaking at any given point.

Additionally, the speakers reportedly support translation as well which could be important for international meetings. However, there is no information on what all languages are supported for translation.