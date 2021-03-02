As the world continues to brace itself against the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that the internet always finds a way to fight anything new. The vaccines that have already started rolling out across the globe are now being discouraged by many who have weird conspiracy theories about them. But it seems that Twitter wants to stop before it goes too far by introducing a new strike system in order to curb misinformation.

The social network said that offenders found will have up to five strikes before they have their accounts permanently banned from the site.

This move is followed by the action last December when the company said that it will start removing tweets with harmful misinformation related to the coronavirus vaccines. The company announced today that it has deleted up to 8,400 such posts to date.

However, Twitter will begin labelling tweets with vaccine misinformation as well as pointing to curated content about the vaccines depending on your location.

This new system will involve a combination of both human and automated moderators in a bid to cover as much ground as possible. The striking process will involve the following steps:

One strike: no account-level action

Two strikes: 12-hour account lock

Three strikes: 12-hour account lock

Four strikes: 7-day account lock

Five or more strikes: permanent suspension

Initially, Twitter had stated that it is looking to verify English-language content with expansion to other languages and cultural contexts in the next few months. The company said that it’ll monitor English tweets across the globe.

However, it looks like Twitter might have been late to the party since Facebook announced a similar strike system back in December 2020. This was followed by an expansion of its lists of false claims in February 2021.