If a Bill by Garissa town MP Aden Duale is approved, anybody sharing porn on the internet will risk a KES 20 million fine or a 25-year jail term or both.

Laws Governing Sharing Porn Online To Be Amended

The Bill proposes to amend the cyber crimes act to prohibit sharing of pornographic materials. Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill, 2020 states:

“A person shall not knowingly publish pornography through a computer system. Neither shall they produce pornography for the purpose of its publication through a computer system. This includes downloading, distributing, circulating, selling or making it available in any way from a telecommunications apparatus.”

And that’s not all. To further shield the nation from offensive websites, the Bill seeks to block them. They aim to do this by empowering the National Cybercrime Committee to render such websites inaccessible within the country.

The proliferation of pornography in places of worship and in homes is largely due to advances in digital technologies. Add to that liberal social media and you get incidents of people staying late in offices to use free internet to watch pornography.

The bill is not against porn only. It also proposes that a person who publishes or transmits electronic messages likely to cause other persons to join or participate in terrorist activities is also at fault. They shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding KES. 5million or face a 10-year jail term or both.